The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Why Trump and His Advisers Suddenly Seem So Alarmed About RFK Jr.

In a surprise, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is all over right wing media, and Trump advisers are now warning that Kennedy will cut into the MAGA vote. But is it all a bait-and-switch?

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 12, 2023.

Unexpectedly, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been making a huge number of appearances all over right wing media of late. Trump advisers are loudly warning that this threatens to take voters from him, helping President Biden. But we’re skeptical: It’s still more likely that in the end RFK hurts Biden more than Trump. And there are cynical reasons why right wing media sources might be boosting RFK Jr. right now. We chatted with Matt Bennett, a co-founder of the Democratic group Third Way and a shrewd observer of U.S. party politics, about the true RFK effect, how RFK is functioning as a stalking horse for Trump, and what MAGA media might be doing to help along the scam.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

