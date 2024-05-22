How to Stop War Profiteering

Within the first 48 hours of Russia’s invasion, the missile became “the star of the show,” according to one executive at Raytheon. These missiles had been out of production for two decades, yet the United States has sent roughly 2,000 anti-aircraft Stingers from its stockpiles to Ukraine over the last two years. While one missile cost $25,000 in 1991, it costs taxpayers $400,000 to build today. Raytheon, now RTX Corporation, is its sole producer and stands to gain hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue as it ramps up Stinger production.

“These are companies that have one client, and that’s the U.S. government,” said Matt Duss, executive vice president of the Center for International Policy and a former foreign policy adviser to Sanders. “The enormous amount of money they’re extracting from taxpayers is a way into what needs to be a broader discussion about the dominance of our political system by wealthy interests.”

The Pentagon has failed six consecutive audits and has been unable to account for over half of its assets, yet Biden in December signed a defense bill of nearly a trillion dollars. But relatively little of this money is finding its way to workers—nor, for that matter, is it being spent on weapons production. Last year, the Defense Department released the first comprehensive review of contract financing since 1985 and found that cash paid to shareholders in dividends and stock buybacks was up 73 percent compared to the previous decade. At the same time, the industry has seen a steady decline in investments in research, development, or productive capacity. This is due, in part, to extreme consolidation in the industry.