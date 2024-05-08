The Sierra Club’s Labor Woes Just Got a Lot Worse

Last month, I spoke with several management-level Sierra Club employees who’d been told that a major round of layoffs was imminent. News about this round of layoffs, if one is indeed in the works, comes about a year after earlier mass layoffs initiated months into former NAACP president and venture capitalist Ben Jealous’s tenure as CEO.



The club argued that last spring’s layoffs were a response to a looming $40 million budget shortfall. The club has not responded to multiple inquiries from both the union and myself to elaborate on those numbers and provide an update as to whether the organization’s finances have improved. PWU has filed a number of ULP charges against the Sierra Club related to its bargaining over the impact that last year’s layoffs would have on union members, three of which have been withdrawn. The Sierra Club also withdrew its own charge against PWU. The NLRB approved that withdrawal request in July, and has accepted the union’s withdrawals as well, meaning all of those cases have now been closed.

Among the bargaining team members the union says are slated to be let go in a prospective new round of layoffs is Erica Dodt, who’s also a national unit representative and pregnant. The latest ULP charge further alleges that the Sierra Club “unilaterally changed terms and conditions of employment by terminating a pregnant employee and union leader, Erica Dodt in violation of the non-discrimination language in the parties’ expired” collective bargaining agreement.