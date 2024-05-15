Netanyahu’s Loyalty to Trump Must Outweigh Biden’s Loyalty to Israel

As for the student protesters who are causing the Democrats so much tsuris on campus and the campaign trail, well, they are mostly unreachable, unless Biden suddenly decides to insist that Israel dismantle itself and hand over its territory to the Palestinians “from the river to the sea.” But the hope inside the Biden camp, no doubt, is that the more reasonable among them will feel less inclined to take the kind of actions to help a presidential candidate in November who promises mass deportation of Muslims and a blank check to Netanyahu and company to do whatever they wish to the Palestinians, damn the humanitarian consequences (Democratic politicians and megadonors might wish to factor into their decision-making the fact of Netanyahu’s obvious preference for a Trump victory over Biden in November and maybe ask themselves if taking his side over the president’s is really where they want to be right now).

In the meantime, Israel’s war Cabinet has voted to expand its operations in Rafah, providing Biden with a profound internal conflict that is not unlike that which faced Hubert Humphrey in the 1968 election. I don’t mean the frequently made comparison between Columbia demonstrations now and then. Rather, it’s a choice between a lifelong commitment of loyalty versus doing what he knows to be not only the right thing but also what is clearly in his political interest. Humphrey stuck with LBJ’s unwinnable war during his presidential campaign, knowing it was a loser both in politics and in morality. He did it knowing that LBJ evinced no such loyalty to him, and it almost certainly cost him the dream of his presidency and inaugurated what we now refer to as “our long national nightmare.”

A second Trump presidency, we now know, would be immeasurably more dangerous to the United States and the world than even Nixon’s was. Loyalty, like any virtue, becomes a vice when combined with irrational extremism. Biden’s choice should be clear: Save Israel from itself, and save himself, his party, and American democracy in the process.