How to Seize a Pipeline—Legally

Big Oil’s offenses are directly connected to and enabled by their fossil fuel infrastructure, whether it’s Big Oil–owned filling stations that refuse to disclose the risks of their products at point of sale or massive new liquefied natural gas terminals whose lifetime emissions threaten to push humanity over catastrophic climate tipping points, even while the facilities themselves pollute or endanger their surrounding communities. The greenhouse gas emissions spewed by these assets are contributing to vast property destruction and countless deaths, from children burned alive in Maui to families drowned in Puerto Rico, to heatstroke victims in the Pacific Northwest Heat Dome.

As summer brings another lethal season of wildfires, heat waves, hurricanes, and other climate-fueled disasters, it’s worth seriously asking why public safety officials are so focused on taking assets like Halima Culley’s car, rather than seizing Big Oil assets—pipelines, refining plants, oil reserves—that are recklessly endangering entire communities.

After all, the ostensible purpose of the criminal law, and of tools like civil forfeiture, is to keep us safe. That these systems are so often used against the least powerful in our society, in ways that do little to protect us from criminal harm, is tragic. But it’s not the way it has to be. Prosecutors and law enforcement officials across the country have an opportunity to return civil forfeiture practices to their intended use: thwarting large-scale enterprises, including unscrupulous fossil fuel companies, that are engaging in criminality at a grand scale. And unlike most people in Ms. Culley’s position, Big Oil firms have all the resources in the world to engage in the tortuous but Supreme Court–approved processes necessary to recover their property—if it turns out they’re entitled to do so.