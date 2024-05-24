Why Republicans Want and Need a Permanent Economic Underclass

These programs, advocated by right-wing billionaires, are designed to ghettoize red state public schools by subsidizing middle- and upper-class children’s tuition while leaving poorer students—who can’t afford the costs beyond the vouchers—stuck in defunded and thus failing public schools. Tennessee, Missouri, Louisiana, Nebraska, and Alabama have put into place or are about to institute voucher programs that go nearly as far.

Finally, Republican-controlled states go out of their way to make it difficult for workers to unionize or for existing unions to succeed and expand. The immediate result of this “right to work for less” mentality and activity is that social mobility—the ability of a person to move from being the working poor into the middle class, or from the middle class into the upper middle class—is largely frozen.

My family is probably typical of American social mobility. My grandfather was a poor immigrant from Norway who made furniture. My father worked at a tool and die shop, a good union job. I’ve done much better than my father, just like he did much better than his father. And my son, with a master’s degree and his own business, will do better than I have.