MAGA loyalists have been relentlessly pushing a silly talking point: The American people are in full scale revolt against the criminal conviction of Donald Trump. Guess what? The polls are telling a different story, finding majority support for the verdict. One of these, from the progressive firm Data for Progress, finds that this is also true among swing voters. We chatted with Data for Progress’s executive director, Danielle Deiseroth, about what all these numbers are really telling us, most (though not all) of it good news. Listen to this episode here.
Striking New Polls on Trump Verdict Wreck One of MAGA’s Dumbest Scams
With MAGA celebrities screaming that Americans are revolting against Donald Trump's conviction, a leading progressive pollster walks us through new data that actually shows the opposite.
