MON DIEU

Macron Plays French Roulette, and the Far Right Is Holding the Gun Will President Macron’s latest high-stakes gamble put him back in the driver’s seat—or will the radical right finally take power in France?

HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

France's President Emmanuel Macron exits a polling booth before casting his ballot for the European Parliament election on June 9, 2024.