Fox News’s Ugly Eruption Over Biden Immigration Move Has a Hidden Tell

It’s a disgusting smear. Biden’s action will allow undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens to apply for “parole in place,” letting them temporarily remain lawfully here despite originally entering illegally, while they seek lawful permanent resident status—that is, green cards.

Importantly, federal law already allows U.S. citizens to petition for green cards for undocumented spouses. But under the law many must leave the country first (often for up to three or 10 years) to apply. The new policy would simply allow those undocumented spouses—provided they’ve been here at least 10 years and meet other conditions—to remain lawfully here and get work permits while entering that already existing application process for legal status. This lets them work lawfully and come out of the shadows while preventing the needless breakup of families along the way.

It’s despicable to tar these 500,000 people with this heinous murder allegedly by a vicious thug. They are married to American citizens and have lived here for at least a decade. As FWD.Us details, many have deep roots in communities across the country, have long been working or have started businesses here, and are raising American children.