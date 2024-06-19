MAGA deception seems to have gone nuclear. Fox News’s Sean Hannity is floating strange new theories about President Biden’s upcoming debate with Donald Trump. Republicans dishonestly doctored numerous videos to make Biden look befuddled and senile. And we learned that the Sinclair media apparatus is blaring out all that deception to huge audiences. We talked to well-known writer and podcaster Thom Hartmann, author of a New Republic piece, “From the Border to Bump Stocks, the MAGA Lie Machine Is Heating Up,” about whether we’re approaching a point of no return that will make this election like no other. Listen to this episode here.
Weird New Hannity Rants and Doctored Biden Videos Drive MAGA Off Rails
With right wing media deception hitting dangerous new levels, we talked to writer and podcaster Thom Hartmann, who argues that we're hitting a tipping point of MAGA mendacity.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Fox News host Sean Hannity in New York City on March 15, 2023.