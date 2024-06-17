From the Border to Bump Stocks, the MAGA Lie Machine Is Heating Up

In response, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, on October 23, 1940, warned the nation: “Truthful campaign discussion of public issues is essential to the American form of Government; but willful misrepresentation of fact has no place either during election time or at any other time.”

In Roosevelt’s time there was a right-wing press, but it was mostly fringe. Today’s press bears little resemblance to the media of the 1940s. Over 1,500 right-wing and 800 religious radio stations and hundreds of right-wing television stations daily sing the praises of Trump and the GOP, repeating the latest insane lies as if they’re gospel truth. This has created the perfect opening for a soulless Republican Party and its MAGA candidates to fully embrace Goebbels’s Big Lie strategy. And they’re doing it with gusto.

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger writes on his Substack blog: “In the latest how-low-can-they-go, the GOP and Fox News seem to have worked together to distribute a maliciously doctored bit of video that targets President Biden’s mental capacity. The video supposedly shows him wandering away from other leaders at the G-7 summit in Italy, as if he doesn’t quite know where he is and what’s going on.”