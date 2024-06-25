The British Election Is the Reckoning Brexit Postponed

Keir Starmer, the current leader, used to be one of his lieutenants, thought to be on the softer wing of the party’s left. “We have to fight,” Starmer said during the 2020 leadership contest, pitching himself as Corbyn’s inheritor, “to put wealth, power, and opportunity in the hands of all.” He would advance a “moral case for socialism.” Having promised this, Starmer then embarked on a scouring campaign of suppression against those principles and against anyone who might hold them. Corbyn was held personally responsible for the 2019 election defeat (even though, as the historian David Edgerton has noted, the party’s share of the vote was higher than in 2005, during the Blair years), while many of his close allies were fired on the thinnest pretence. On May 24, Starmer declared victory over that vanquished tendency: “I think Jeremy Corbyn’s days of influencing Labour party policy are well and truly over.”

The party today is a clean and characterless beast, open for business. Corporate lobbyists, rightly treated with scorn under the previous leadership, have already suckered on their tentacles. A “smoked-salmon offensive” has party operatives going palms-open to the financiers of the City of London. Thus the hurried evacuation from the party’s platform of anything that might resemble policy. “Starmerism” at best might be described as a Giro d’Italia of backpedalling: Vanished are the promises to impose rent controls, limit bankers’ bonuses, reform the House of Lords, or give the Commons a deciding vote on war. One of the Tories’ most nakedly cruel schemes was to cap welfare payments to out-of-work families at two children; three kids means no extra cash. Labour will not throw that out, either. A transformative climate change scheme once pledged investment of 28 billion pounds per year; that figure is now 4 billion pounds per year and receding quicker than Prince William’s hairline.

Ideological content is also difficult to spot in this muck of moderation. Restraint, consensus, penny-pinching: These seem to be the themes, along with vague appeals to “family,” the “dignity of work,” and plenty of Union Jacks on the campaign leaflets. Rachel Reeves, a former Bank of England wonk and likely the next chancellor, has adopted “Stability is change” as both a slogan and an ethos—cynical in its acknowledgment that the masses want change but are being told to live with what they’ve got. When your catchphrase takes the form of a clarification, and when two of its three words mean the opposite of each other, do not expect enthusiasm. But Labour’s new method is to avoid excitement of any kind; when an electorate gets excited, it starts demanding things. Ambition, yearning, vision, the cultivation of anger to political ends—these were qualities tainted in the minds of the party right by its association with Corbyn, and nothing put ice in their arteries faster than “Jezza” reciting Percy Shelley’s “The Masque of Anarchy” from a Glastonbury stage—and getting an ovation. This new Labour Party has no enemies.