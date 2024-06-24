Team Biden’s Debate Assignment: Don’t Let Trump Win the Spin

What does this mean for Thursday? Let’s stipulate that Biden doesn’t do something egregious like fall down, fall asleep, forget the name of the guy who runs China, that sort of thing. If he clears those relatively low hurdles, he’ll probably do well enough to win. He knows a lot more about substance and policy and the world than Trump does, and his positions are a lot more mainstream. I hope also that he’s been prepped to get under Trump’s skin. Call him a convicted felon, mention Stormy Daniels’s name, mock some of his weird Hannibal Lecter-style comments—just rattle him.

Biden has certainly lost a step or three since 2020, but if he does some version of all the above, he’ll probably be judged the winner by most of those who watched. But then Fox News and MAGA Tik-Tok and all the rest will throttle into gear and grab selected 12-second clips that show Biden stuttering a little or losing his train of thought. Also, Trump will undoubtedly get the better of him on an exchange or two. Finally, Trump, as Greg Sargent wrote last week, will go hard at Biden on immigration, and especially the “Migrant Killers” Trump proclaims to be an epidemic blighting the nation. That’s the moment MAGA world is going to be focused on. If Biden is caught flatfooted there, not only will post-debate MAGA spin work, but Biden might indeed just lose the debate outright.

That is Team Biden’s job this week: not only to have him ready for the event itself, but to be ready for a broad and multi-platform post-debate spin assault that will keep Fox and Trumpworld from dominating the news cycles. Their job will be made more difficult by the familiarity of both candidates—which means that the media will be even more focused on optics and less focused on policy than usual.