How the Trump and Right-Wing Media Hate Virus Spreads

Hatred can be as contagious as infectious bacteria and viruses. It crosses social, economic, and family lines to infect its victims, and once exposure has happened and hate is allowed to grow within the host, it begins to corrode emotional and mental functions as well as negatively impacting the infected individual’s general physical health.

A fellow called in to my radio/TV program yesterday and went on a rant about how President Biden should be arrested for allowing “murderers and rapists” to enter the country illegally. He’d clearly caught the hate virus from Trump and his sycophants in right-wing hate media, echoing them word for word.

I explained that the safest communities in America, from border towns to big cities, were those with the largest undocumented immigrant populations, for the simple reasons that they don’t want to commit crimes and be brought to the attention of authorities who may deport them … and that they’re here looking for work and opportunity rather than chances to commit crimes (which they could just as easily do in their home countries).