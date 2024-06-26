Texas’s “Death Star” Law Is Making Summer More Dangerous

Structured similarly to some of the country’s harshest anti-abortion measures, H.B. 2127 empowers just about anyone aggrieved by local policies to sue governments on the grounds that they’ve overreached their authority. Lobby groups that had long pushed for the passage of a bill like H.B. 2127, such as the National Federation of Independent Business, have encouraged their members to make use of the measure to “fight back against local officials governing with a heavy hand.” Those tracking the bill weren’t aware that any such lawsuits had been brought, including on heat protections.

Advocates who’ve opposed H.B. 2127, from city government officials to labor groups, fear the bill has already had a chilling effect. The San Antonio City Council, for instance, watered down a proposed water break ordinance to only include city contractors, not private job sites like in Austin and Dallas’s rules. Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia suggested just after passage that any expansion of heat protections in San Antonio would depend on the outcome of lawsuits against H.B. 2127. “I think that we’re probably going to have to wait and see what happens (with the H.B. 2127 lawsuit), right, because it’s just one step,” she said following the vote, per local ABC affiliate KSAT. There are no federal rules protecting workers against extreme heat, specifically, although the Occupational Safety and Health Administration does mandate that employers protect employees more generally against serious physical harm or death.

The potential consequences of H.B. 2127 could be sweeping, but aren’t yet obvious given how broad the language of the bill is and the fact that, while technically in effect, it’s still in something of a legal limbo. Dallas stands to face obstacles in reforming its predominantly single-family zoning, making it difficult to build more housing and increase density in the sprawling, fast-growing city. Among those pushing hardest for H.B. 2127’s passage were also lenders, like TitleMax, that issue payday and auto title loans, a relatively new practice that allows borrowers to take out typically small loans in exchange for the title on their fully paid-off vehicles. Payday and auto title lenders are notorious for charging exorbitant interest rates of up to 600 percent to predominantly low-income customers, and nearly 50 municipalities across Texas have implemented local rules imposing stricter rules on them. Municipal protections for tenants against evictions, and potentially those mandating landlords keep units at safe temperatures, could also be under threat, along with nondiscrimination protections in housing for queer Texans.