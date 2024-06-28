It’s Time. Biden Needs to Say to Harris, “It’s Your Turn Now.”

What is more, the concerns about Biden were not just about his debate performance. They were about how risky it would be to assume that somehow he was just having an off night and that he would regain his mojo and finish strong over the course of the next grueling four and a half months of campaigning. That might be possible. But because it was not assured and because the menace of Trump was so apparent, the side-by-side imagery offered last night was, in the view of one of the most senior Democrats in Washington, confiding in me, “terrifying.”

Like many others here in D.C., I was inundated with calls and texts and emails last night from friends who were active Democrats, among the strongest Biden supporters you will ever find, people who you would assume were the president’s first line of defense. All of them without exception expressed deep fear at what might happen if Biden continued as the candidate. Many speculated as to how he could be encouraged to step aside. One suggested the right path was to first convince Jill Biden that he should not run. Others said that a group of leaders including top Democrats on Capitol Hill or former presidents should do it. But all, without exception, said there is no time to spare; we must act now.

Indeed, one of the compelling arguments for urgency and how difficult a handover might be has to do with election logistics. Ohio has, for example, set a deadline for candidates to get on the ballot that is before the Democratic convention. Dems had figured out a workaround to have Biden officially declared the candidate even before then. Could that be done for anyone else? Quickly enough?