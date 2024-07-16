You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

MAGA’s Shameless Bid to Exploit Trump Shooting Takes a Darker Turn

With Trump picking J.D. Vance as his running mate, a political writer argues that this choice, and some other signs, suggest the politics around the assassination attempt will get a lot uglier.

Senator J.D. Vance speaks at a lectern and gestures with his hand
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Senator J.D. Vance in Washington, DC on May 22, 2024.

In the days after the horrific effort to assassinate Donald Trump, MAGA figures have widely sought to exploit this moment of national crisis, by arguing that Democrats invited or even encouraged the shooting. The leading proponent of this absurd claim is Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, and on Tuesday, Trump announced that Vance will be his running mate. We talked to Alex Shephard, a senior editor at The New Republic and author of a great new piece on this new MAGA agitprop, about why the Vance pickand other assorted signssuggest that the politics around the shooting are going to get a lot more poisonous. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, J.D. Vance, Election 2024, Donald Trump