Nothing Has Changed: Trump Is Still Trump

Vance and other Republicans are trying to neutralize the Biden campaign’s core message by suggesting that any criticism of Trump’s autocratic behavior is in itself a call to violence—a breathtakingly cynical exploitation of a tragedy, though one hardly out of character for a charlatan like Vance. But there’s something even more sinister going on here. Vance’s statement does the precise thing he falsely accuses Biden of doing. It presents the 2024 election as an existential contest, one in which the party occupying the White House is doing everything in its power—including encouraging murder—to destroy the man seeking to replace him. If that is the case—and it most certainly is not—then any action in defense of Trump and his movement is justified. After all, Vance has depicted this as an election with literal existential stakes: The Democrats are no longer simply trying to win an election, they are trying to literally destroy their opponents.



Nevertheless, there is—for perhaps the first time ever—a sense of symbiosis among Biden, Trump, and the media. The prevailing narrative in the wake of the assassination attempt is that everything has changed. There have been countless op-eds arguing that this is a watershed moment and an opportunity for reflection, a chance for the country to pull back from rising political violence and extremism. Democrats—and Biden in particular—have heeded that message, calling for calm and unity. Trump and his loyalists, meanwhile, have suggested that his near-death experience has left him humbled and transformed. Trump, perhaps the least religious president in American history, has leaned into the narrative of salvation and transformation. “He thinks he was handed a gift from God. He can’t believe it,” a person who spoke to Trump on Sunday told The Washington Post, adding that he felt “spiritual,” which is “totally not normal for him.” (Yes, we know.) Following Biden’s speech on Sunday, Trump posted a two-word statement on social media: “UNITE AMERICA.”

But we know how Donald Trump thinks America should be united: by reelecting him and allowing him and his cronies to ransack the country’s institutions. Indeed, Trump was back to his old tricks on Monday. After a loyalist federal judge threw out the case alleging that he illegally retained classified documents after leaving the White House, he posted this missive:

