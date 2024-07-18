Why Some Americans Really Do Want an Authoritarian in Charge

The prospect that the nation might knowingly put back in power a man who cozies up to authoritarian leaders, tried to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and promises to be a dictator himself (if only, he says, for a day) has not only alarmed but baffled Democrats. How could voters in the United States, a country that styles itself as a paragon of democracy, let this happen? Relentless recitations of Donald Trump’s promises and threats—including a pledge to exact retribution against his enemies—do not appear to be eroding Trump’s popular support. The fact that Trump is neck and neck (or leading) Joe Biden in polling could only be the product of Biden’s age and other campaign weaknesses, the theory goes: There is simply no other reason Americans would willingly reinstall a man who refused to accept the results of the 2020 democratic election and who appears eager to centralize power in his own hands.

That conclusion ignores a very uncomfortable and inconvenient truth: A big chunk of the public actually wants an authoritarian leader. This is true worldwide, according to research, and no less so in what many Americans like to describe as the world’s greatest democracy. According to a February study by the Pew Research Center, 32 percent of Americans believe a military regime or authoritarian leader (described as a strong leader who can make decisions without interference from parliament or the courts) would be a good way of governing the country. A PRRI study last October found that 38 percent of Americans (and 48 percent of Republicans, 38 percent of independents, and 29 percent of Democrats) think the country needs a leader who will “break some rules if that’s what it takes to set things right.” Democratic operative Steve Schale, in a 2022 poll, found that 56 percent of voters surveyed agreed that Washington is “broken” and that “for America to remain a world power, we need stronger presidents who will use their power to make change and get things done.” Meanwhile, 44 percent backed the American tradition of competing branches of government as a model, if sometimes “frustrating,” system.