Trump Will Make “Us” Wealthy? Depends on Who the “Us” Is.

But kingdoms are also economic systems. In many regards, in fact, the economics of a kingdom are more essential to understanding how power is acquired, wielded, and held over time by the sovereign and their class—in defiance of the majority of the people—than any other single factor.

In a kingdom, as in a democratic republic, there are essentially three economic classes: the rich, the middle class, and the poor. They’re organized quite differently in these two systems, though, as history tells us.

For example, when Charles Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol, he introduced us to two of those three economic classes. Ebenezer Scrooge was part of the United Kingdom’s small middle class, made up of doctors, lawyers, and small-business owners. It was probably less than 3 to 5 percent of England’s working population.