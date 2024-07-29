Build No Small Things

Location: Delta-Mendota Canal, California

Entity: San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority

Impact: Water conservation; clean energy production

Fund: Inflation Reduction Act



Farms in California’s Central Valley produce a quarter of the nation’s food. In a region with relatively low rainfall, this requires extensive irrigation. But current irrigation techniques are massively wasteful. Every year, canals in California lose an estimated 63 billion gallons of water from evaporation. One possible way to limit such losses: cover canals. An even better approach? Cover canals with solar panels, thus generating clean energy as well. The Inflation Reduction Act is providing $15 million to the San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority, to explore the feasibility of using solar panels that float directly on the surface of canal water.





Location: Coconino and Navajo Counties, Arizona

Entity: The Hopi Tribe of Arizona

Impact: Water sanitation

Fund: Bipartisan Infrastructure Law



Around 7,000 tribal citizens live on the Hopi Reservation in northeastern Arizona. In 2016, three-quarters of the reservation’s inhabitants got their water from wells with high concentrations of arsenic. Drinking water contaminated with arsenic can cause skin lesions and cancer, and it has been linked to diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The Hopi Tribal Council established the Hopi Utilities Corporation, or HUC, in 2017, to manage the ongoing Hopi Arsenic Mitigation Project. In 2022, $8.72 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds went to support further upgrades to the Hopi Arsenic Mitigation Project, and the mitigation project is now complete, according to Selwyn Sekaquaptewa, general manager of the HUC. “Now that we have the original water system up and running, we’re able to supply compliant water to these communities,” he told TNR.





Location: New York, New York

Entity: Triborough Preservation Partners

Impact: Climate resilience for affordable housing

Fund: Inflation Reduction Act



The IRA’s Green and Resilient Retrofit Program, or GRRP, provides funds to render affordable multifamily housing more resilient and environmentally sustainable in the face of climate change. One of the largest GRRP awards yet—$20 million—was given to Triborough Preservation, a partnership between the New York City Housing Authority and private organizations that build affordable housing, including L+M Development Partners. The GRRP money will support renovations for two buildings in the East Village of Manhattan that together house 400 residents. “This award is really about making sure that the residents that live here are protected from the worst impacts of the climate crisis,” said Laura Humphrey, the senior director of energy and sustainability at L+M Development Partners.



