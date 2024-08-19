The Unsavory Confessions of a P.R. Guru

More intriguing is the role played by the press in this bit of subterfuge. Several reporters are named in the book, but none receive as many cameos as Smith, who has since copped to being “embarrassed” by the World Cup incident. That he nonetheless provided extravagant advanced praise for the book (“an exhilarating ride through the underbelly of global power structures”) tells us perhaps more than Elwood’s exposé does about how this game is played. The savviest beat reporters are well-accustomed to being used in this way, and flacks reward their malleability with a steady trickle of exclusives, the coin of the realm in a media marketplace more focused on who prints a story first than why it matters. When carefully managed, such relationships endure for years. During his stint as a media columnist at The New York Times, Smith would deliver again, printing an exclusive interview with Elwood client Brandon Brown, literally riding shotgun while the race car driver (presumably at the urging of NASCAR’s marketing team) sought to leave that pesky “Let’s Go Brandon!” meme in the dust.

Brown was one of the more harmless clients on Elwood’s roster, which also included piracy kingpin Kim Dotcom, Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, and Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi. The book’s centerpiece recounts a trip to Las Vegas during which Elwood is tasked with serving as minder for the dictator’s youngest son and national security adviser, Mutassim. This assignment requires him to procure cocaine, fend off the Bellagio’s housekeeping staff, arrange travel for his client’s girlfriend, and stand around while he plays roulette. It’s a perfectly unremarkable Vegas trip, in other words. The escapade concludes with Elwood smuggling $60,000 in U.S. currency (reimbursement for various expenses) through airport security by taping it to his torso. He plays the scene for maximum suspense—never mind that, on a domestic flight, it’s legal to carry cash in any amount.

Eventually, Elwood finds himself embroiled in an actual scandal when the ties between one client, the Israeli intelligence firm Psy-Group, and the 2016 Trump campaign catch the eye of special counsel Robert Mueller. Elwood’s work for the spook shop mostly involves helping it launder funds through his consultancy and printing out and hand-delivering presumably incriminating documents “written in Hebrew. Or Arabic,” he reports. “The less I know, the better.” (Better for him, perhaps, if not his reader.) Approached by the FBI, the author promptly betrays his client. He then sells out the Feds, too, by leaking details of the investigation to friendly reporters at The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg in exchange for keeping his name out of their stories.