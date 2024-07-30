Elon Musk Is Trying to Rob His Trans Daughter of Her Inspiring Story

In this article, I’ll examine why Elon Musk is wrong about his daughter and gender-affirming care, drawing on Wilson’s own statements, scientific research, and expert medical opinions. I’ll explore how Wilson’s story actually provides compelling evidence for the positive outcomes of gender-affirming care and why political efforts to restrict such care are not only cruel but fundamentally misguided. Ultimately, I’ll make the case that medical decisions—whether regarding gender-affirming treatments or other personal health matters, such as abortion—are best left to patients, their doctors, and in the case of minors, their parents, rather than being dictated by government legislation or political expediency.

Wilson’s story provides a powerful counterpoint to her father’s claims. Far from being “killed” by gender-affirming care, Wilson is a 20-year-old college student who has found the strength to speak out against misinformation about her own life.

In her first public interview, Wilson directly challenged Musk’s narrative. “I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged,” she stated. “Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”