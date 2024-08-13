To defeat Donald Trump, Kamala Harris must do far better among young voters than President Biden did. Guess what: An important new poll of young voters finds that Harris’ entry has dramatically shifted their preferences in her favor and against Trump. Which confirms a larger story: The Democratic-leaning constituencies who had drifted toward Trump now may be swinging to Harris, exposing a weakness in his previous support. We talked to John Della Volpe, an expert in the youth vote who conducted this poll, abut what’s driving all these shifts—and why they might enable Harris to triumph. Listen to this episode here.
Surprise Poll Exposes Hidden Trump Vulnerability Against Kamala Harris
As new data shows young voters running from Trump, an expert on the youth vote goes deep on the cultural causes of this shift—and why they could help Harris defeat Trump in November.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida on August 08, 2024.