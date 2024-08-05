Surprise Poll Reveals a Key Trump Weakness Against Kamala Harris

Harris’s 55 percent support among Latinos still falls a bit short of Biden’s support among them in 2020, which hovered at around 60 percent. But Harris’s support is substantially higher than Biden’s was in recent days; in some polls, Trump had pulled close to or even ahead of him among Latinos. Harris may be erasing that dynamic—even though she just entered the race and has more time to introduce herself to them.

What’s more, Trump is viewed favorably by only 39 percent of Latinos, suggesting Harris has room to expand support from them. “Harris has strengthened and consolidated support,” Melissa Morales, president and founder of Somos PAC, told me, adding that Trump has “very low favorability within the Latino community. The more we remind them who Trump actually is, the more we expect that to go down.”

Neither of the Democrats’ two leading vice presidential hopefuls has a substantial advantage over the other among Latinos in the poll. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is viewed favorably by 31 percent and unfavorably by 17 percent. For Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, those numbers are 33 percent and 20 percent. (Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a surprise contender, was not tested.) Large percentages of Latinos have no opinion of Shapiro or Kelly.