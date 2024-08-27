Alien: Romulus Tried Too Hard To Be an Alien Movie

From the scores to the editing, Alien and Aliens pulsed with ideas about birth, death, work, and the cosmos, robust hearts of darkness.

Thrillingly, these many meanings were enhanced by the people and androids the xenomorph stalked, who had more interiority and personality than typical horror movie fodder and had more blue-collar charm than the standard sci-fi cast of scientists and soldiers. They strutted through the films’ meticulous sets, which narrowed the vastness of space into claustrophobic shafts and tunnels, with the nonchalant swagger of stevedores. From the scores to the editing, Alien and Aliens pulsed with ideas about birth, death, work, and the cosmos, robust hearts of darkness. (Speaking of Joseph Conrad, one of the ships in Alien is named after his novel Nostromo.)

The latest installment, Alien: Romulus, is more of a dusty hall of fame. It takes place between those two films, chronologically, and attempts to restore glory to the storied franchise by going “back to its roots,” as the marketing materials boast, but Romulus mostly confirms the series has devolved into the perfect Hollywood organism: I.P. Its endless callbacks, cameos, and Easter eggs drain the story and the titular alien of intrigue and fun. Watching it, I wondered why horror franchises, the original I.P. giants, have largely been spared talk of Hollywood destroying originality. Despite fresh talent in front of and behind the camera, Romulus offers the same old tired story beats and ideas.

Director Fede Alvarez, to his credit, is a believer. “I was able to walk through a Weyland-Yutani spaceship that’s designed in the style of [Alien and Aliens concept artist] Ron Cobb,” he gushed to The Hollywood Reporter. “I got to be in this world that Ridley created and encounter these creatures face to face.” Alvarez’s fidelity to the series is so intense that he reportedly recruited puppeteering and animatronics crew from past Alien movies to work on his film, and got the idea to make the cast a bunch of young adults from watching a scene from the extended cut of Aliens that shows a bunch of kids. The director, who previously helmed Evil Dead (2013) and Don’t Breathe (2016), has certainly done his research. Unfortunately, fealty is not vision.