You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
Michelle Obama onstage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago
Former First Lady Michelle Obama onstage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 20
Ron Haviv, Emily Cooke/
so good

Michelle Obama Crushed It at the DNC

... and we swooned

Ron Haviv/VII/Redux for The New Republic
Former First Lady Michelle Obama onstage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 20

Michelle Obama has never exactly been lacking in poise. It’s hard to think of a single moment since she arrived on the national stage nearly 20 years ago that she visibly fumbled. No doubt in private the former first lady has once or twice lost her cool, no doubt her children have pushed her to the brink on occasion—or so we can hope, in our hapless attempts to believe she’s human like the rest of us—but in her public appearances she has shown nothing less than preternatural self-possession and singular grace. So is it really possible that in Tuesday night’s speech before the Democratic National Convention she could eclipse her own spotless history?

It is. In skillfully written and masterfully delivered remarks, she acknowledged the sense of premature defeat that had plagued the party until just weeks ago, connecting the extraordinary enthusiasm Kamala Harris has managed to trigger with a “familiar feeling that has been buried too deep for far too long”: “the contagious power of hope” that her husband campaigned on. “You know what I’m talking about!” she practically sang, and the crowd signaled, Oh yes, we do.

It was a deft move. Without even the hint of a dig at President Biden, she looked her audience in the eye and admitted to a “palpable sense of dread,” a “deep pit in her stomach.” Maybe we, like her, had been feeling that?

Yup, we had.  

The rest of the speech was equally masterful, although it would cheapen her poignant invocation of her mother, Marian Robinson, who died in May, to call it a “move.” Still, even that somber bit evidenced her rhetorical prowess. She said she’d been uncertain she had it in her to speak so soon after her mother’s death. She stumbled over a word, suppressed a shadow of tears, and brought home her point: It was her mother who taught her the power of her own voice. So here she was—and here we were, in thrall to that very power.

It feels good, every now and again, to let the critical poses drop—to have a chance to cease being disappointed in the people calling the shots and, for a minute, relax into something like worship. But you only get that chance when someone gives it to you.

crowd applauding Michelle Obama
An exuberant crowd at the packed United Center gave Michelle Obama a standing ovation.
Michelle Obama arrives on stage
In an artful and impassioned speech, Obama cemented her position as one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party.
Michelle Obama at the podium
The most crowd-pleasing part of the speech may have been Obama’s withering send-up of Donald Trump: “Who’s gonna tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ... Black jobs?”
Michelle Obama
The former first lady urged the audience, who chanted after her, to “do something.”
Attendees at the DNC applaud Michelle Obama
DNC audience members broke into ecstatic applause repeatedly throughout the speech.
Barack Obama gestures to his wife Michelle after her speech
Barack Obama gestured to his wife as she exited the stage: “I’m the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle Obama.”
Ron Haviv

Ron Haviv has photographed more than 26 conflicts and worked in over 100 countries in the last three decades.

Emily Cooke

Emily Cooke is the editorial director of The New Republic’s print magazine and the producer of the podcast The Politics of Everything.

Read More:
Politics, Election 2024, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Democratic National Convention 2024