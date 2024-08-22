Harris’s Influencers Upend the DNC

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden of the Harris campaign added that he believes creators will be a part of the Democratic Party’s programming moving forward. “It has to be,” Cohen agreed. “That’s where more and more people are getting their news from. That’s where the eyeballs are. That’s where the ears are. So you have to follow the people if you want to reach them where they are,” he said.



Mo Elleithee, a former DNC communications director under whom Flaherty worked as an intern, said audiences “don’t need the press to be the filter that it once was.” The creators program, he continued, “is innovative but also essential to finding audiences where they are and communicating to them in the voices that they know.”



To Elleithee, now the founding director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service, the quest for news audiences doesn’t necessarily pit creators and the press against each other. “I don’t think it’s so much a question of replacing as it is about augmenting. Reporters are still critically important, but you’re not the only filter,” he said.

