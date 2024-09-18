The Paradox of the Distance Runner

Mertens portrays Decker and other women runners who overtrain as victims of overzealous coaches, weight-loss culture, and a scientific establishment that neglected to research women’s bodies—a failure that continues today. These factors surely shaped the training regimens of female athletes, although Decker, as Mertens characterizes her, also seems quite stubborn; perhaps she ran through pain for her own inscrutable reasons. What’s more puzzling is Mertens’s presentation of relative energy deficiency in sport, or RED-S, formerly called the “female athlete triad,” a term for the combination of overtraining and underfueling that can lead to reproductive dysfunction, osteoporosis, and eating disorders, among other problems. Mertens blames the male gaze for the proliferation of this disorder, absolving women entirely, and she strangely criticizes the media for promoting research into RED-S. “The stories seemed to say that, for girls, the act of running … is, in fact, a precursor to bodily harm,” she writes, with some sarcasm. “Sure, some exercise and sports were fine for girls, but parents should watch out that their daughters don’t do too much.” But weren’t researchers suggesting precisely this, that young runners shouldn’t “do too much”? Overtraining, we now know, can have severe and long-lasting consequences that adolescents, who sometimes have trouble taking the long view, might not always consider.

This tension—between limitless possibility and physical reality—runs through Mertens’s book. Mertens suggests, again and again, that there are no limits women can’t break, no challenges they can’t meet, even as she documents the consequences of training as if your body had endless capacities. Pregnancy and breastfeeding, in her account, are, if anything, advantages for female athletes: In her chapter on ultrarunning, she suggests Paris’s ability to run on little sleep owed something to her experience nursing an infant during the night. We don’t get a sense that the reality of women’s lives—the physical and psychological demands of reproduction, wage-earning, and caretaking—might restrain them in any way. Women can indeed do it all! To suggest otherwise, we infer, would be to collude with the men whose “limited imaginations” kept women runners away from the starting line.

There is something inspiring about this message, but also something troubling. If a woman admits to a limitation—if she scales back her training, or rearranges her priorities—is she failing the feminist project, or, perhaps worse, failing herself? It is of course true that women are strong and capable, and that they can juggle many different demands on their bodies and on their time. But it’s also true that women—like men—tire, age, and find their attention and energy pulled in other directions. At this point, a woman can rail against these new limits and try to push against them, often harming herself in the process, or she can accept them and adjust her expectations of what her body can do. Must such adjustment always be a kind of resignation? Or might there be something liberating about lowering your expectations?