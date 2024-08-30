Trump’s Angry New Rant Over Arlington Scandal Should Wake Up Dems

In his Michigan rant, Trump claimed he’d been invited to Arlington by the relatives of soldiers killed in the 2021 bombing at Abbey Gate outside Afghanistan’s Kabul Airport. He then lashed out at the Arlington staffers who’d tried to prevent the Trump campaign from filming in a restricted area of the cemetery—in apparent violation of the law—which reportedly led a Trump aide to push aside one of those cemetery officials. In his speech, Trump linked the staffers—federal employees simply doing their jobs of guarding ground most Americans revere—to law enforcement prosecuting him for his various alleged crimes.

“These are bad people we’re dealing with,” Trump seethed. “They say I was campaigning,” he continued. “I don’t need the publicity.” Trump flatly dismissed the idea that he was at Arlington to “politick” in any way, and insisted he’d only been asked by relatives of the fallen to pose for pictures at a gravesite. Watch it courtesy of Aaron Rupar:

Trump claims the debacle in Arlington Cemetery happened yesterday -- it was actually 3 days ago -- and says, "these are bad people we're dealing with" (they are cemetery workers) pic.twitter.com/AgSFd8XDiG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 29, 2024

This account is baloney. The suggestion that Trump was only invited to pose for pictures by relatives leaves out the fact that Trump’s aides themselves took video of the event, which was subsequently posted to his Tik Tok account. That video is slickly produced. It sharply contrasts the Trump and Biden administrations on their handling of Afghanistan, criticizing the latter over the final withdrawal and falsely suggesting no deaths occurred during “18 months” (Trump doesn’t say which) of his presidency. It’s a campaign video, full stop.