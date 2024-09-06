During an event billed as a speech about the economy, Donald Trump was addled and confused, rambled incoherently, seemed strangely low-energy, and launched into bizarre non sequiturs. Yet The New York Times’s initial news story made the event sound far more normal than it was. Is the press doing an adequate job of analyzing Trump’s deteriorating mental state? The answer is “no.” We talked to former reporter Meredith Shiner—author of a recent piece for The New Republic about the successes of GOP media ref-working—who explained why the press largely fails to scrutinize Trump’s mental unfitness for the presidency. Listen to this episode here.
Trump Is Getting More Confused and Incoherent. Will the Media Say So?
With Trump latest event about the economy veering off in strange directions, a former reporter and media observer discusses the press's failure to adequately scrutinize Trump's mental unfitness.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in La Crosse, Wisconsin on August 29, 2024.