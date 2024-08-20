Beware the Pundit-Brained Version of the Democratic Convention

It is as if the media are actively trying to direct chaos or uncertainty because chaos and uncertainty would create something new or interesting to them—a good show—which is what they’ve decided the news is about. As our country has inched closer to collapse, as we are not even a full presidential cycle away from Trump sending insurrectionists to the Capitol to murder members of Congress and his own vice president to steal an election, this direction seems clumsier and more desperate than it’s ever been.

During no event was this media disconnect from reality more evident than at the August 7 announcement of Walz as Harris’s number two on the ticket. Watching CNN, you would have thought that Harris had made a fatal error, that she was antisemitic and politically radical—despite being married to a literal Jewish person and having no such political record—for opting against Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Anchor Jake Tapper could not process how Harris could have chosen an effective, proven Democratic legislator over an anti–public education governor whose state needed to pay almost $300,000 to settle a sexual harassment case involving Shapiro’s top liaison to the state legislature, who also happened to be Republican. Reporters and the Republican operatives-turned-pundits who are permanently seated next to them were flabbergasted, as a person with actual agency went against the stage direction they had coalesced around.

Meanwhile, the images from the stadium at that very moment, which we could all see, showed thousands of people finally energized by and enthusiastic to support a ticket comprised of two fully animate human people who could put together cogent sentences about what it means to be a Democrat. Not to mention applause lines on how the GOP’s vice presidential pick is a weirdo. If the media’s job, in part and during live events, is to document what they are seeing to translate those observations to an audience, it appears they would prefer to create a fantasy world to talk about, rather than simply discuss what’s plainly in front of their faces.