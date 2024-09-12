Taylor Swift Is All In With Kamala Harris. Now What?

The Harris campaign has shaped Biden’s warnings about the end of democracy into less amorphous heralds. At the debate, Harris made the stakes clear. A Trump presidency puts voters at risk of bleeding out from an ectopic pregnancy, or being scarified in a less literal way, just so Trump gets a very expensive lesson about how tariffs work. Swift explained her own decision in terms that may not apply to anyone else but her—not many tweens worry about being at the center of an AI-spewed hoax. But the way Swift was able to put the election, and her decision, in terms of what’s at stake in a visceral, real sense invited her followers to make the same considerations. If the cruelties of our politics can prick Swift’s skin, it’s not hard to imagine how much more piercingly they might penetrate those of us with less well-protected hides.



As it happens, O’Rourke has scholarship on the celebrity endorsement beyond the Beyhive. Four years after Beyonce weighed in on the O’Rourke-Cruz race, O’Rourke’s campaign received a call from Harry Styles’ people, who invited him to hang out backstage at the Moody Center before Styles appeared to a sold-out crowd of 15,000 wearing a custom Gucci ensemble and brandishing a Beto sticker on his guitar. Styles’ effort was slightly better-timed, coming as it did with three days left to register. But there’s no evidence that in a race Beto lost by 11 points, that a needle was sufficiently moved.



O’Rourke still believes that Styles’ endorsement pushed Texas in one direction—and in the right (left?) one at that. As O’Rourke recalls, Styles was more direct, more timely, and—in a way that prefigured Swift’s endorsement of Harris—more focused on politics, as opposed to simply about voting.

