Elon Musk Can’t Make E.V.s Popular. Maybe the Postal Service Can.

E.V. sales in the U.S., though, are still rising. In the second fiscal quarter of 2024, which wrapped up at the end of June, E.V. sales were up 11 percent over the year before. Global E.V. sales hit a record high in the second quarter, with the growth in the U.S. market outpacing the rest of the world.

There’s no one explanation for why automakers are balking on their electrification despite rising E.V. sales. For American automakers especially, the more important factor may just be the fact that they’ve hyper-specialized in hulking trucks and SUVs that consumers aren’t as keen to buy electric versions of. Still, charging access is a big deal. E.V. charging in the U.S. remains a patchwork of poorly maintained, often broken ports that may or may not fit your vehicle. Whatever the other difficulties facing E.V. rollouts might be, automakers will probably use fears about charging infrastructure as an excuse to keep churning out as many of their big gas-guzzling moneymakers as possible.

Given how important the Biden administration has said E.V.s are to its climate and economic vision, you’d think it’d also favor a hands-on approach to dealing with the charging network. But instead it’s largely left it to the private sector. And that isn’t working. Over the last year, major automakers announced they would abandon the Combine Charging System in favor of Tesla’s North American Charging Standard. That plan started to look a bit shaky when Elon Musk abruptly fired nearly every member of Tesla’s 500-person Supercharging Team this past spring, before eventually bringing some of those employees back on. While Tesla had agreed to open up its charging network to competitors, some 30,000 of the company’s fast-charging plugs in the U.S. and Canada remain inaccessible to non-Tesla owners due to delays in adapter production, software alignment, and more.