Emails Reveal BP Gave $550,000 to Group Fighting Climate Lawsuits

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 made a ruling allowing a climate lawsuit filed by Honolulu to moved forward in Hawaii’s state court. But that is currently being appealed by BP and other companies named in the litigation. The companies’ fight to dismiss the Honolulu case is being aided by the Republican Attorneys General Association, as well as an advocacy network led by Leonard Leo, the prominent conservative legal operative and current chairman of the Federalist Society. This summer, Manufacturer’s Accountability Project special counsel Phil Goldberg urged the Supreme Court to “examine the constitutional validity” of the Hawaii suit and climate change litigation in general.

The full-court press from industry-backed groups like MAP and prominent conservative organizations shows how much is stake for companies such as BP, said Robert Percival, director of the environmental law program at the University of Maryland. “The last thing they want is a trial where their past disinformation campaigns are going to be revealed in great detail,” he told me. “That would certainly hurt their image with the public.”

In recent years, MAP has successfully gotten its message into such mainstream forums as a panel discussion at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; MAP’s Phil Goldberg is regularly quoted in news writeups from Politico’s E&E News. In early October, Goldberg appeared on a podcast in order to discuss “why these lawsuits drive up energy costs and hurt innovation.” The podcast was hosted by the Pacific Research Institute, a California think tank that has received millions of dollars over the years from Exxon and foundations linked to Koch Industries. As recently as 2011, it was publicly questioning whether human-caused climate change is real.