The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent
PODCAST

Trump’s Sudden Eruption of Rage at Jack Smith Reveals a Deeper Fear

As Smith prepares to detail new evidence about Trump to the court, a reporter who closely covers the January 6 case sheds light on potentially shocking revelations we may soon learn about.

Donald Trump grimaces
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on September 19, 2024.

Donald Trump has been quiet about January 6th lately. But this week, he suddenly unleashed an epic rant on social media about Special Counsel Jack Smith, raging about false new claims on the right that the “deep state” deliberately allowed the insurrection to go forwardagainst Trump’s will. The real cause of Trump’s fury? Smith is set to submit a court filing detailing his evidence of Trump’s alleged January 6th related crimessome of which may become public. We talked to Politico reporter Kyle Cheney, author of a new report on these machinations, who helps illuminate what new revelations we may soon learn aboutand why Trump should worry about them. Listen to this episode here. Read a transcript here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

