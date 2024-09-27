Donald Trump has been quiet about January 6th lately. But this week, he suddenly unleashed an epic rant on social media about Special Counsel Jack Smith, raging about false new claims on the right that the “deep state” deliberately allowed the insurrection to go forward—against Trump’s will. The real cause of Trump’s fury? Smith is set to submit a court filing detailing his evidence of Trump’s alleged January 6th related crimes—some of which may become public. We talked to Politico reporter Kyle Cheney, author of a new report on these machinations, who helps illuminate what new revelations we may soon learn about—and why Trump should worry about them. Listen to this episode here. Read a transcript here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Sudden Eruption of Rage at Jack Smith Reveals a Deeper Fear
As Smith prepares to detail new evidence about Trump to the court, a reporter who closely covers the January 6 case sheds light on potentially shocking revelations we may soon learn about.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on September 19, 2024.