Transcript: Trump’s Angry Eruption at Jack Smith Reveals Deeper Fear

Cheney: Right. I would be curious, too, how that evolved even throughout the day on January 6, because there’s a point where they realize—at least some of the people around Trump realize—the longer the mob keeps them out of session, the better we could, the more chance we have to persuade members of the Senate or get a state legislature to take an action on an emergency basis that we couldn’t get them to do for all of December. You have Rudy Giuliani still calling around at 7 p.m. that night while they’re still clearing the Capitol to members of the Senate. There was still this active frenetic activity from these close Trump advisors. How closely Trump was coordinating that with them is actually still a bit of a mystery.

Sargent: By the way, just at a more abstract level, a bunch of new headlines right about now about what Jack Smith has been able to establish in terms of Trump’s criminality would remind people what Trump actually did and actually fill in the blanks for them. This idea that everybody knows everything there is to know, I don’t even think that’s true, right? People have a vague sense that maybe Trump was just acting like a sore loser. This mob got out of control. He didn’t really intend for that to happen, but maybe he enjoyed it on TV. That’s not at all the same as what actually happened, which is him weaponizing the mob to subvert our election outcome and to subvert the Constitution.

Cheney: That’s the case Jack Smith has laid out in his filings, that he’s proffered without necessarily showing his whole hand. Usually prosecutors don’t want to show their whole hand, but the Supreme Court forced this dynamic. The fact that it’s happening a month before the election, I understand why Trump’s side is sounding the alarm about that. If Jack Smith had his way, this all would have come out nine months ago or eight months ago or so when they were ready to go to trial, and we wouldn’t be talking about on the eve of the election. But I think you’re right. Even stuff that is marginally new had carried greater significance in this intense scrutinized period before the election. Understandably, Trump is agitated by that.