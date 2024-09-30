At a rally in Wisconsin over the weekend, Donald Trump really cranked up the rage and hate speech about immigrants, and viciously savaged Kamala Harris as “mentally impaired.” But this deserves special attention: Trump also attacked Fox News for the mere act of carrying a recent Harris speech about immigration on the network, seething that Fox shouldn’t be “allowed” to do that. We talked to Salon columnist Amanda Marcotte, a skillful interpreter of Trump’s violent threats, about the clear signals that this and other recent Trump utterances are sending about his intention to suppress dissent and persecute MAGA’s enemies during a second term. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Angry, Unhinged New Rant About Fox News Offers Hidden Warning
At a weekend rally, Trump raged at Kamala Harris, migrants, and...Fox News. A shrewd observer of Trump's violent rhetoric decodes the alarming warnings lurking behind the madness.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin on September 28, 2024.