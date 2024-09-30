Transcript: Trump’s Angry Rant About Fox News Contains Hidden Warning

Marcotte: Western civilization, Western culture, these have been euphemisms that have been used by the “alt-right.” I consider them fascists for years now. It is basically creating an in-group out-group and denying a lot of things that are just objectively true. One of which is that immigrant communities do assimilate into American culture, and they change it. That what we consider American culture is the result of waves and waves and waves of immigration changing our culture. It’s very easy for a lot of people to tell themselves a story that the way things were when they were a kid is the way things have always been and should always be.

When I was at the RNC, my videographer and I went around asking people when they thought America was great again. What we found was really fascinating: no matter how old or young they were, they would say that America’s greatness peaked when they were around 15 years old. It was fascinating. If they were a boomer, it was in the early ’60s. If they were my age, it was in the ’90s. It just tells you that it’s this delusion, a very narcissistic delusion, that the culture that you came of age in is the real American culture. Trump is an adult-brain old man, but he still has an ability to plug into that. What’s really scary is he came of age obviously in the ’50s. That’s the great America he wants.

Sargent: That’s absolutely clear. I want to bring up the effect Trump’s threats have, particularly the threats and attacks on the media. In terms of CBS’s announcement that they won’t be fact checking the vice presidential debate, the Associated Press explicitly wrote that the network “wants to take a step back from the heat generated” by calling attention to candidates’ falsehoods. That formulation drove me nuts because what the AP won’t say directly is that CBS is afraid of the fallout of fact-checking Trump and Vance in particular. They’re not afraid of the fallout of fact-checking both candidates, both sides, because Democrats and the Harris campaign simply don’t attack the media and threaten it for telling the truth, whereas Trump and MAGA do.