Western North Carolina is enduring full-blown catastrophe. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, towns have been destroyed, roads have been washed out, people are frantically trying to locate loved ones, and dozens have died. Enter Donald Trump, who just declared that the federal government—and Democratic governor Roy Cooper—are deliberately neglecting MAGA parts of the state, and charged that the Biden administration is consciously letting Americans drown. We talked to state Democratic Party chair Anderson Clayton about the horrors that the state is suffering, and about Trump’s ugly reaction to them. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.
Horror in NC: Trump Already Pushing Ugly, Hateful New Lie About Helene
As Hurricane Helene unleashes devastation and Trump viciously lies about it, a top North Carolina Democrat responds to Trump—and offers an emotional account of the mounting toll.
Heavy rains from Hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage in Ashville, North Carolina on September 28, 2024.