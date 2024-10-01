Transcript: Trump Already Pushing Ugly, Hateful Lie About Hurricane

Clayton: As folks know, almost 35 counties across western North Carolina are under a federal advisement right now for emergency services after Hurricane Helene came through and ultimately destroyed huge parts of the western part of the state. Asheville and Barnardsville and places like that being the closest impacted, places like Spruce Pine and Mitchell County right now that are still going to be impacted. Folks who are needing help or would like to know more or are being impacted by it can go to readync.gov and be able to find out more information on the ground about how you can access shelters, traffic. Right now they’ve closed off I-40 when you hit Statesville, which is in Iredell County in North Carolina, telling people not to travel to the western part of the state because the terrain out there is not traversable yet, and we want to make sure that emergency personnel are the folks that are getting to have the priority of the roadways right now throughout the western part.

Sargent: It’s looking like the rescue of residents is being complicated by cell phone services being down, rescue vehicles are having trouble getting through, gas supplies are running low, and people are having to make these really hard choices about whether to try to move with the gas they have. I think Asheville’s mayor described this as “historic devastation.” The pictures we’re seeing of Asheville underwater, whole towns destroyed. It’s just a horror. What can we all do? Listeners and anyone else, what can we all do right now to make a difference?

Clayton: Governor Roy Cooper has opened up a way that you can donate directly to Hurricane Relief. So folks can go to nc.gov/donate, and we’ll make sure we’ve got it on the state party website, too, for the North Carolina Dems. The website’s been published on the governor’s website front page just to make sure that people know where they can support if you are out of state. Supplies is the biggest thing right now. We’re hearing out of Asheville the need for water. We know that water treatment plants were flooded from this crisis, so they’re having to either rebuild treatment plants or wait for the water to go down in them to be able to actually fix whatever may be wrong with them right now. So we’re expecting water delays for at least and up to two weeks in Asheville and surrounding counties. But it wasn’t just places like Buncombe County that got hit, which is one of the hardest things to note. To your point, cell phone access has been down across that entire region. Places like Polk and Henderson counties still have not heard from some folks out there yet that have been lacking that access.