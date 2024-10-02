With five weeks until Election Day, Donald Trump has decided to win over swing voters by rhapsodizing about police violence, threatening to prosecute anyone who displeases him, and unleashing disgusting insults toward his opponents. His latest? Raging that Tim Walz is a “moron” and “sick.” We talked to A.B. Stoddard, columnist at The Bulwark and author of a new piece suggesting a closing strategy for Kamala Harris, about how Democrats can use Trump’s angry, unhinged eruptions to fashion a winning endgame against him. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Angry Tirade at “Sick” Tim Walz Hints at Way for Harris to Win
As Trump's violent rants and threats get worse, a journalist who closely tracks his darkening mental state argues that all the madness gives Kamala Harris a way to close strong in the race's final days.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Waunakee, Wisconsin on October 01, 2024.