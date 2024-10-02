You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump’s Angry Tirade at “Sick” Tim Walz Hints at Way for Harris to Win

As Trump's violent rants and threats get worse, a journalist who closely tracks his darkening mental state argues that all the madness gives Kamala Harris a way to close strong in the race's final days.

Donald Trump yells
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Waunakee, Wisconsin on October 01, 2024.

With five weeks until Election Day, Donald Trump has decided to win over swing voters by rhapsodizing about police violence, threatening to prosecute anyone who displeases him, and unleashing disgusting insults toward his opponents. His latest? Raging that Tim Walz is a “moron” and “sick.” We talked to A.B. Stoddard, columnist at The Bulwark and author of a new piece suggesting a closing strategy for Kamala Harris, about how Democrats can use Trump’s angry, unhinged eruptions to fashion a winning endgame against him. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Tim Walz, Election 2024