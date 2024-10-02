PODCAST

Trump’s Angry Tirade at “Sick” Tim Walz Hints at Way for Harris to Win As Trump's violent rants and threats get worse, a journalist who closely tracks his darkening mental state argues that all the madness gives Kamala Harris a way to close strong in the race's final days.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump in Waunakee, Wisconsin on October 01, 2024.