Transcript: Trump’s Fury at “Sick” Tim Walz Gives Harris a Way Forward

But you know what? There are a lot of new voters. There are a lot of young voters who came up in the age of Trump. They don’t remember any of this stuff. There’s a lot they don’t know about his really corrupt relationships and dependence on foreign money from foreign governments. There’s all sorts of things that are unknown to a big swath of the electorate that’s dangerous. I also think that you have to drive home things like tariffs. I happen to believe that tariffs is like this huge political gift for Harris. I don’t think the voters yet understand, Greg, what this means. If she can find a way… They call it like the Trump tax, and people don’t really understand what that means, but this is like this weird thing where he’s obsessed with tariffs and he believes that they work a certain way, which is not how they work. If she and Tim Walz and all their surrogates can make it clear to the American people that he thinks it’s some weird carrot stick thing he’s going to use to dominate other nations and bring businesses in the U.S. to heal, to do exactly what he wants because he doesn’t believe in the private market. If they could use this as like, you’re going to go to Walmart in 2026 and you’re going to pick up this household item and this is what’s happening. This man is a lunatic.

That’s forward looking, she could do that. You want to be forward looking about the risk of him, but other surrogates can also look back and say, He did this. He wouldn’t let us have tests during Covid. We couldn’t go to each other’s funerals or baby showers because he didn’t want us to have at-home kits. We went months without them. People died unnecessarily. There’s a lot of things that you can do that’s looking into the past if you’re a surrogate. I understand that principles need to be to look to the future. The whole team has to be strategic about this. We are not going to play nice with Trump in the final five weeks of this campaign before he secures a second term. I’m sorry. People need to be terrified.

Sargent: Right, they have to get rougher on the end here. To your point about tariffs, Ron Brownstein said something interesting on Twitter that Republicans think the key swing group right now that’ll decide this are voters who retrospectively approve of Trump’s performance as president, but view him personally unfavorably. So clearly reminding voters of all this recent craziness could keep down those personal numbers, but the other half is his performance as president, which somehow voters look on fondly. The key to that is the economy. People have decided they were better off during Trump’s term. So have Democrats done enough to remind voters that they (a), didn’t actually approve of his presidency during it, and (b), have they done enough to make it clear, as you say, that a second term would actually be an economic disaster? Tariffs, mass deportations, that would be a catastrophe if you add it all up. I don’t know how far he could get, the very attempt to do it would also be a catastrophe, but that’s a separate aspect to all this. The bottom line is the personal stuff is only half the battle here, right? They really have to undercut the view of Trump’s performance as president, the favorable retrospective view of it.