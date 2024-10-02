J.D. Vance Accidentally Reveals the Darkest Truth About Trump of All

But we risk overlooking something important if we narrow the question to what Vance would have done in the situation Pence faced. Trump is explicitly vowing to violate his oath of office in numerous other ways in a second term, from prosecuting political opponents without cause to seeking to bar the news media from reporting critically on him. In the key exchanges of the night, what Vance really revealed is that he cannot be counted on to put the rule of law and the Constitution above Trump if he wins and commits those violations of his oath as well, as he inevitably would.

In those exchanges, a CBS News moderator reminded Vance that he has said he wouldn’t have certified the electors on January 6 and would instead have asked key states to submit alternate electors. Asked if Vance would again challenge a Trump loss if it is certified by swing state governors, Vance defended his previous statement, saying that “all” he had advocated for is having a “debate” over the “problems” that Trump identified in the 2020 election.

That’s false: Vance actually has said he would have “told the states” that “we needed to have multiple slates of electors” so Congress could debate over what really happened in the election. But the vice president’s role in counting electors is purely ceremonial, and he has no constitutional authority to reject the legitimate electors. In short, Vance himself previously said he would have unconstitutionally, illegally abused that role to thwart the counting of the legitimate electors. At the debate, this is what he effectively defended.