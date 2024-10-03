At the vice-presidential debate, the CBS News moderators fact-checked one of JD Vance’s lies—and that was all it took to trigger an epic attack on CBS from Donald Trump and his MAGA allies. Which highlights a larger story: The degree to which Trump’s campaign is built on an immense superstructure of endless, shameless lying. Bullying the media into not fact checking Trump and Vance is essential to that project. We talked to Jamison Foser, who writes about the media and the right on his Finding Gravity Substack, about the ways our institutions are capitulating to authoritarian attacks and threats—and what can be done in response. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump-MAGA Erupt in Fury at CBS over Debate—Exposing a Big MAGA Scam
As Trump and his allies gin up fake outrage at CBS for fact-checking JD Vance, a longtime media observer digs into how our institutions are capitulating to authoritarian bullying.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Waunakee, Wisconsin on October 01, 2024.