Transcript: Trump-MAGA Erupt at CBS over Debate—Exposing Big MAGA Scam

Foser: The way out is to do good journalism and not worry about what Republicans are saying about you, to fundamentally recognize that your job as journalists is to inform the public. That’s who you have a responsibility for. You don’t have a responsibility to keep Donald Trump happy and you couldn’t do it even if you thought you did. Your responsibility is to make sure that your readers and viewers come away from every interaction with your news product, with your broadcasts of a debate, with your articles, with your op-eds, understanding the world better, having an accurate understanding of things that matter. If you’re not doing that, you’re not doing your job.

Sargent: It seems to me that when people react on Twitter or wherever to a failed headline or a failure to render accurately the true pathologies that Trump is betraying or revealing, it actually has an effect. We were in a situation recently where we were all beating up on The New York Times for sane-washing some really crazy stuff that Trump was uttering about the economy. I think it was a speech about the economy that he gave. Then it actually changed for a while there. They started to do stories where they really showed how ridiculous what Trump was saying was. They were really rendering accurately the mental unfitness he was displaying. Yet it just keeps backsliding. It just keeps slipping back. Are we going to be stuck in this loop forever where we all react without rage, we all pressure them, things get better, then they don’t, and then they backslide again? What can people do?

Foser: The answer to that is: Yes, we will be stuck in this loop forever. That unfortunately is the reality of having news media dominated by a few companies that have a pretty clear trend of behavior. The natural state of The New York Times is to behave this way. They’ve been behaving this way for decades for as long as anybody can remember. I’ve been publicly criticizing it for decades. You can, to your point, have an effect. If people are vocal and forceful about demanding better, that effect will be temporary. You need to keep showing up every day and doing it. And also vote with your advertising dollars, vote with your subscription dollars. There are other news companies people can get their news from if they’re not satisfied with the ones that they’re going to. It’s not going to be a situation in which we point out one flaw in media coverage and we do it aggressively and collectively for a week and it fixes itself or they fix it and stay fixed. They will backslide. They will continue to behave in the way that’s consistent with their instincts, which are very bad instincts journalistically.