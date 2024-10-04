Transcript: Trump Initially Denied Disaster Aid to Calif., GOPer Says

Sargent: I was just about to tell a joke in very bad taste, which is that Trump keeps talking about foreign countries emptying their prisons to send people to the United States. Well, Trump’s going to have to empty out the prisons to stock his administration with MAGA loyalists. We’re talking about people like Christina Bobb overseeing disaster response. I don’t know how we get this across to the American people, but people like you are really trying to.

Troye: Yeah. The reason that I continue to look at things...When I saw Donald Trump lying basically this week, right? He was lying when he was down in Georgia, and he was lying about the Biden administration neglecting them or whatever. And I was like, This is complete projection. This is what you do. You always project because that’s what’s going through your mind because those are the types of things that you would actually be doing, because you did them or you plan to do them. That’s the thing about Donald Trump. He’s not very private about his plans. He tells us. He tells us straight out, and I think we should believe them. It’s all laid out. That Project 2025 playbook, it’s real. And that is their playbook.

Sargent: If I understand you correctly, you’re saying that when Trump went to tour some of the Hurricane Helene damage, and when Trump essentially said, OK, people in Republican areas are being denied rescue resources, that’s the way he sees the world, right? This is not how a lot of Republicans and Democrats see the world, right? We now have Republican governors working hard with the Democratic administration. They’re all very aware of what the other ones need in terms of public statements and things like that. Everyone’s being very cautious in the right way. There’s real bipartisan camaraderie around pulling through this disaster. And the only thing Trump can think about is, Well, I’d be denying rescue resources to blue areas. It’s something he actually tried to do or at least considered. So he just thinks, Well, I can just repurpose that what I would have done and turn it on them. They’re doing it.

Troye: Yeah. And it’s lies. It’s just blatant lies, right? We now have the governor of Georgia who was like, No. He’s saying that he talked to President Biden. Honestly, it’s abhorrent because if you are seeking the greatest office in our country, that should never be part of the conversation. You should be working in a bipartisan way when it comes to this issue. Again, I saw him do it when I was working in the Trump White House and it’s just incredibly disgusting to see him still doing it again today. He doesn’t change. It is who Trump is and it’s how he views the world and it’s how he’ll continue to govern if he gets back in the Oval Office, which is why it’s so alarming to me, and which is why I keep saying that people need to really understand what Trump truly stands for, what he does.