Trump’s Midnight Rants Face Rude Awakening: Stunning New Jobs Report

This is the last jobs report before the early voting really gets underway. While there will be one more on Friday, November 1, it will come too late to have any real political effect. By contrast, the surprising nature of today’s report will prompt many days of positive headlines about jobs—including from local news outlets, which independents tend to read—that will keep on mitigating Harris’s leading vulnerability against Trump: economic approval numbers.

I’m not sure people appreciate the magnitude of one of Harris’s biggest achievements in this campaign: fighting Trump to a near-draw on the economy. There is a telling number buried in a new Cook Political Report poll of the seven key battleground states: Harris is now dead even with Trump on which candidate likely voters trust on “getting inflation under control.” In August, Cook’s polling found Trump leading by six points on this question; now each candidate has 47 percent.

To be sure, Harris is not yet where she needs to be on the economy overall against Trump. The Cook poll—which also finds Harris with slight leads in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada, a tie in North Carolina, and Trump ahead in Georgia—finds Trump ahead of Harris by 50–45 percent on who is trusted to handle the economy overall. And other polls find Trump with an advantage on that same question.