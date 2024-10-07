On Sunday, The New York Times published an extraordinary piece detailing Donald Trump’s deteriorating mental state, singling out his deranged fabrications and outright fabulism as central to its expose. Meanwhile, Trump held a weekend rally in Pennsylvania where he lied angrily in ugly new ways about the federal response to Hurricane Helene. Can Democrats capitalize on all this in the home stretch? We talked to Democratic strategist Maria Cardona, who suggests new ways to close out this race by highlighting Trump’s profound mental unfitness for the presidency—and depicting his lying about disaster response as fundamentally disqualifying. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump Unravels at Rally as NYT Reveals Fresh Signs of Mental Decline
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Waunakee, Wisconsin on October 1, 2024.