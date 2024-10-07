Transcript: NYT Exposes Alarming New Signs of Trump’s Mental Decline

I think there are more of them now, and that’s why you’re seeing a big push and so many people joining Republicans for Harris, because they do understand. They either worked for Donald Trump or were around his sphere, and understand from a personal standpoint just how dangerous he will be for another four years. How unfit he is, how undeserving he is. Here, I think, is the bottom line: to remind voters that every single thing that Donald Trump does is for the benefit of one person, Donald Trump. No one else, no other reason. He’s only running for office to stay out of jail. Let’s remind people that.

Sargent: To your point about these Republican voters that are still out there, these moderate, independent, nonMAGA voters. The Charlotte Observer in North Carolina had a scathing editorial hammering Trump for making the tragedy worse with his lies. The editorial specifically singled out how disgusting it is for Trump to tell people that Republican areas are being neglected. Now, about these voters ... The disaster is hitting western North Carolina pretty hard. That’s mostly a very red area. Is there some way for the Harris campaign and Democrats to say to people in that part of the state, Trump is lying to you, he’s treating you with utter contempt, this man has no business being president. Could they reach the type of voter you’re talking about in that geographic area with a message like that?

Cardona: I do think that they can, and I think that they should. They need to do it carefully though, because right now, Kamala Harris herself, as she is and as she should be, is focusing on getting them help, getting them the relief that they need. Here’s the other big difference: She has not politicized this issue one iota. When she talks about hurricane relief, like when she is with FEMA and getting a briefing from FEMA and talking to voters who have been hard hit. She doesn’t talk about Donald Trump. She talks about them. She talks about what they are going through. She is consoling them about what they’ve lost. And then she’s telling them how the administration is going to help them, and how they’re going to get their lives back on track, and how they’re going to work together to make sure that that happens. Donald Trump is out there completely politicizing this issue and frankly injecting lies.